Sound and color of life

Launched in February, the biennial event aims to introduce to the public local photographers’ outstanding works of the landscapes, Vietnamese people and culture, the country’s development and global integration.



The contest which is organized by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is open to both professional and amateur Vietnamese photographers aged 18 and above.



Bronze medal-wining picture in the category of “Realism”, “Childhood and sea” by Nguyen Ngoc Thien The photo collection themed “Farming bigfin reef squid in seaweed season” by Tran Bao Hoa receives the silver medal in the category of “Realism”. “Discovering the ocean” by Huy Trung gets the bronze medal in the category of “Realism”. “The arch of clean energy” by Duong Vinh Tuyen takes the silver bronze in the category of “Realism”. “Unending development” by Huynh Pham Anh Dung wins the golden medal in the category of “Realism”. “The truth of triumph against Covid-19" by Pham Dinh Thanh gets the bronze medal in the category of "Realism". “Cat Lai T-Junction in District 2” by Dinh Nguyen Da Thien wins the encouragement prize in the category of “Realism”.

By Thu Ha - Translated by Kim Khanh