Special high school graduation exam

The national high school graduation examination 2021 has been taking place amid the current development of the Covid-19 pandemic in many localities, especially in Ho Chi Minh City. 
This was a very special exam as all the people involved in the exam, including examinees, examination staff and relevant forces had strictly follow epidemic prevention and control measures. For this reason, strict compliance of the safe and effective examination was the top priority. 

Thanks to the efforts by the political system, provinces and cities nationwide had successfully organized the exam and handled situations arising during the passing days.

Some photos featuring the high school graduation examination in 2021 in localities:
By Ham Luong-Translated by Huyen Huong

