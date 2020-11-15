  1. Culture/art
Vamco slams Quang Binh Province, some services paused

Storm Vamco slammed the Central province of Quang Binh, already producing gale-force winds of up to level 11 and extreme rainfall at around 8:30AM today.

Amid the dangerous weather condition, residents have stayed at home through Sunday. Food and beverage business services and bus stations have to temporarily suspend from this morning. 

As of this morning, precipitation and wind noise have reduced in Thua Thien-Hue Province. However, gale force winds have still maintained in the coastal areas. 

Strong winds blew up rooftops of schools and caused trees to fall into roads in Thuan An Town, Phu Vang District, Thua Thien-Hue Province. 
Photos and videos featuring destruction caused by storm Vamco in provinces and cities of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien- Hue and Da Nang:
By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

