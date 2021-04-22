  1. Culture/art
Vehicles not follow rules of safe distancing, move on right side of Bao Loc pass

SGGP
Fatal accidents and collisions between vehicles have recently occurred on the Bao Loc pass in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. Common causes of road traffic accidents through the route were due to driver errors for the regulations of over speed limit, wrong-way driving and physical distancing.

Amidst this situation, driver awareness has not been improved. The fact that careless drivers overtake and pass another vehicle proceeding in the same direction, causing risks of serious accidents on the arterial road connecting Lam Dong Province with the Southern provinces and cities.

Recently, the Department of Transport of Lam Dong Province proposed to upgrade two unsafe curves on the pass where traffic accidents have often occurred with VND27 billion (US$1.2 million); however, the implementation plan has not been determined.

Some photos featuring careless drivers on the Bao Loc pass:

Vehicles not follow rules of distancing, right side on Bao Loc pass ảnh 1
Vehicles not follow rules of distancing, right side on Bao Loc pass ảnh 2
Vehicles not follow rules of distancing, right side on Bao Loc pass ảnh 3
Vehicles not follow rules of distancing, right side on Bao Loc pass ảnh 4
Vehicles not follow rules of distancing, right side on Bao Loc pass ảnh 5
Vehicles not follow rules of distancing, right side on Bao Loc pass ảnh 6
Vehicles not follow rules of distancing, right side on Bao Loc pass ảnh 7
Vehicles not follow rules of distancing, right side on Bao Loc pass ảnh 8
Vehicles not follow rules of distancing, right side on Bao Loc pass ảnh 9
Vehicles not follow rules of distancing, right side on Bao Loc pass ảnh 10
Vehicles not follow rules of distancing, right side on Bao Loc pass ảnh 11

​ By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

