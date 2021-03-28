  1. Culture/art
A photography exhibition marking the 128th anniversary of establishment of Da Lat City opened at the Lam Vien Square in the resort town of the Central Highland province of Lam Dong on March 26.

Rowing by Nguyen Xuan Trang

Presenting 128 photographic works, the display titled “Varicolored Vietnam” is expected to be a venue for photography lovers to gather and exchange latest advanced photography techniques.
Displaying art works were selected from thousands of pictures depicting the beauty of Vietnamese landscapes and daily life. taken by 100 photographers nationwide to compete in a photohraphy contest themed “Charming Da Lat”
The event will run until April 2.
Vietnam in various colors ảnh 1 Colors of Spring by Nguyen Van Tuan
Vietnam in various colors ảnh 2 The heart of the sea by Nguyen Phuoc Hoai
Vietnam in various colors ảnh 3 Man Thai fish market by Tran Hung Phuong
Vietnam in various colors ảnh 4 The Pedagogical College of Da Lat in the early morning by Le Nguyen Huy
Vietnam in various colors ảnh 5 Harvesting soybeans by Tran Cao Bao Long
Vietnam in various colors ảnh 6 Pavement café in the early morning by Ngo Thi Thu Ba

By Gian Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh

