Vietnam in various colors

Presenting 128 photographic works, the display titled “Varicolored Vietnam” is expected to be a venue for photography lovers to gather and exchange latest advanced photography techniques.



Displaying art works were selected from thousands of pictures depicting the beauty of Vietnamese landscapes and daily life. taken by 100 photographers nationwide to compete in a photohraphy contest themed “Charming Da Lat”

The event will run until April 2.



Colors of Spring by Nguyen Van Tuan The heart of the sea by Nguyen Phuoc Hoai Man Thai fish market by Tran Hung Phuong The Pedagogical College of Da Lat in the early morning by Le Nguyen Huy Harvesting soybeans by Tran Cao Bao Long Pavement café in the early morning by Ngo Thi Thu Ba





By Gian Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh