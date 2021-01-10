Vu Dai villagers start braising traditional fish for Tet holiday

This village has a well-earned reputation for superb cuisine including braised fish today. One month before Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year), villagers have begun buying materials and clay pots for the peak season of making the traditional braised fish.



Each house has bought from hundreds to thousands of pots depending on the orders they receive. The price is from VND500,000 (US$17.9) for a one-kilogram of braised carp pot and VND1.5 million for a six-kilogram pot.

First of all , villagers have to choose clay pots carefully. Clay pots are made in the Central Province of Nghe An while lids are made in Thanh Hoa Province. Only carps with the weight of 4 kilograms are used for braising the famous dish. Additionally, villagers use 15 natural spices to cook the village’s age-old specialty.





A woman in the village is cooking the traditional braised fish (Photo: SGGP) Some of natural spices to cook the village’s age-old specialty (Photo: SGGP) Carps are used for making the traditional braised fish (Photo: SGGP) Clay pots are bought from the Central Province of Nghe An for braising the traditional fish dish (Photo: SGGP) Once the fish has been cleaned, two or three slices of fish are embalmed with lemon juice, ginger, galingale, broth made from pig bone and traditional spices of the village before it is braised for at least 12-16 hours straight.

By Do Trung – Translated by Dan Thuy