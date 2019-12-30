Wild himalayan cherry lures visitors to Da Lat city

These days wild himalayan cherry trees have been blooming along streets in the center of Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong such as Tran Hung Dao, Hung Vuong, Co Giang, Pho Duc Chinh, Nam Ho, Tran Quang Dieu.

Residents and visitors have streamed to Highway 20 from downtown Da Lat to Cau Dat and Highway 27C from Da Lat to Nha Trang to see thousands of the blooming cherry trees.
Sai Gon Giai Phong photos of the wild himalayan cherry blossoms in Da Lat
By Doan Kien - Translated by Phuong Ho

