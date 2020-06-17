2019 Journalism Awards on Science – technology delivered

This is the eighth time the Journalism Awards has been held by MoST to honor journalists with high-quality articles and groups with great contribution to the propaganda of science-technology to the community, said Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh.

In 2019, the Awards welcomed the participation of most newspaper units in the nation via nearly 500 works in the four major journalism forms.

At the end, there are 3 first prizes, 4 second prizes, 4 third prizes, and 5 consolation prizes selected. Among them, the series ‘Digital Economy Transformation’ by Tran Luu and Duong Tan Ba from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper wins the second prize in the printed newspaper form.

In the event, Mr. Ho Quang Loi, Standing Vice Chairman of Vietnam Journalists Association cum President of the Judge Board of 2019 Journalism Awards, shared that media tasks in Vietnam regarding science-technology lately have gained impressive achievements, fulfilling the goal of introducing scientific breakthroughs to citizens and inspiring the young generation to pursue their passion in science.

Minister Chu Ngoc Anh stated that newspaper is a key means to propagandize the latest news as well as freshly released policies, especially those related to scientific-technological activities, of the Government and the Central party to the general public.

In the first few months of 2020, people in the science-technology field have joined hand with others to fighst against Covid-19 pandemic in accordance with the direction of the Prime Minister.

MoST has been able to collaborate with other state units, the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, and the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences to carry out necessary research for this critical combat.

In just a short time, many scientific missions were fulfilled, with results being widely used in the community to serve the task of disease prevention and control.

The journalism has then successfully performed their responsibility of raising the awareness of the public on the role od science-technology in this fierce fight. Many research achievements were introduced to the society via this channel.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong