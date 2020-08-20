5G piloting promoted nationwide

Vietnam Telecommunications Authority shared that since the 5G pilot permit of VNPT expires, it is now asking to extend the time. Before this, Viettel and MobiFone were approved a similar process until January 2021 and May 2021 respectively.

VNPT announced that its VinaPhone 5G network will not just offer mega-speed data services but will also introduce a complete digital ecosystem for individuals and necessary platforms for e-government and smart city development.

After its successful 5G pilot program, MobiFone enthusiastically shared that it is now carrying out the process to select the optimal investment schemes for commercial projects.

Similarly, Viettel stated that it aims at becoming the 6th largest provider of 5G gNodeB devices in the world. The ability to design and manufacture 5G equipment allows Viettel to be more active in launching its 5G mobile network, attached with attractive value added services.

The Ministry of Information and Communications commented that the introduction of 5G technology in Vietnam possesses several advantages as domestic electronics and telecoms companies have already been successful in producing information and telecoms equipment instead of importing them from other countries.

To boost the 5G pilot of other telecoms businesses, Vietnam Telecommunications Authority suggested that local Departments of Information and Communications closely collaborate with telecoms enterprises in their areas depending on their specific socio-economic conditions.

These departments are also asked to work with related businesses for a detailed sharing plan of telecoms and technical infrastructure among different industries because of the huge quantity of base transceiver stations needed.

Telecoms companies are requested to conduct further research on standardizing essential technologies for 5G network in accordance with the global trend in order to develop the most suitable route for commercializing 5G services.

Due to technological features, it is impossible to provide 5G coverage as wide as the 4G one, so each region needs to prioritize critical areas in their pilot schemes.

HCMC Department of Information and Communications is developing a strategy to apply 5G technology in various aspects, especially in smart city establishment.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Vien Hong