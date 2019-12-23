66 businesses selected for National Performance Excellence Awards 2019

Accordingly, until November 8, 2019, the Standing Office of the National Performance Excellence Awards 2019 obtained necessary documents of the 66 nominated businesses for the Awards, 31 of which are for the gold prize.

It is expected that the detailed on-site evaluation of these enterprises will take place from January 5 to February 15 next year.

In the second meeting of the Awards Council, which will be on February 20, 2020, results will be reviewed before the Ministry of Science and Technology submits the final decision to the Prime Minister.

The National Performance Excellence Awards is prestigious nationwide thanks to its strict evaluation criteria, creating a healthy competition among domestic businesses in order to increase their own working performance and competitiveness.

