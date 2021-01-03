99 high technologies prioritized for investment, development

Specifically, 99 high technologies will be given priority for investment and development, including artificial intelligence technology, Internet of things, quantum technology, bioinformatics, aviation, space and remote sensing technology, technology for designing and manufacturing high-resolution screens, and advanced 3D printing technology.



The list of high-tech products encouraged to develop includes 107 technologies, such as smart cards, smart card readers, services of consulting, designing, and leasing information technology systems, smart education and training systems, and equipment, and products and solutions of new-generation gene sequencing technology.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Gia Bao