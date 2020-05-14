  1. Science/technology

Activities to celebrate Vietnam Science-technology Day 2020 to launch online

The Ministry of Science and Technology has just announced that activities to celebrate Vietnam Science-technology Day this year will be held economically and practically in compliance with Direction No.19/CT-TTg by the Prime Minister about methods to fight against Covid-19 in the ‘new normal status’ phase.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Science and Technology will increase the use of information technology to organize these activities online.

They will include programs to promote scientific-technological activities and innovation in the country; to introduce prominent scientific-technological achievements of various ministries and industries to boost the national socio-economic development; and contributions of science & technology in the combat against Covid-19.

There will be articles, reports, documentary films released online. There will also be online exhibitions of innovation among students and researchers in schools, universities, academies, scientific-technological organizations. The launch of many campaigns to boost working performance and product quality among companies will be held online as well.

