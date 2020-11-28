AI should be used in all fields: Deputy Minsiter

Being a part of the 2020 Ho Chi Minh City Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Week, the Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day themed “AI in pandemic: Adapting to the new normal” kicked off.



Deputy Minister Duy added that the coronavirus pandemic has brought challenges and opportunities in the future. For instance, it had taken Vietnam 10 years to promote online learning but it just took one month ( in March) all Vietnamese students from primary students to university students learned online.

State organizations also organized virtual meetings and conferences.

Director of the Department of Science and Technology in HCM Nguyen Viet Dung affirmed that HCMC authorities wants to listen to people’s opinions and experience in the field of AI for the smart city building.

