AI-related contest in HCMC receives promising papers

Being a young and active city, Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) now owns a large number of high-quality human resources in scientific fields, most of whom are from universities, research centers, and technological businesses.

Having a population of over 10 million, along with 30,000 current enterprises, the city has set a goal to form an AI ecology that closely links research activities with demands of both private businesses and state units.

The contest ‘AI-related Solutions in HCMC 2020’ was, therefore, organized to seek feasible AI-based solutions to address current problems in HCMC during the smart city transformation process.

After preliminary screening, the Judge Board of the contest was quite satisfied with prominent AI-implemented products in various fields.

For instance, the solution CMC Social Listening, developed by CMC Institute of Science and Technology, is a tool exploiting AI technology to process natural language before comparing it with existing knowledge and probability graphs. The aim of this tool is to monitor news circulation among social networks. It can then use the collected data to evaluate the influence level of a certain brand name or a commercial campaign to the public.

Another typical example is LV-PAR, a solution by Lac Viet Corporation to automate the registration process of patients coming to a hospital. When receiving sufficient information, the system is able to assign a patient to the corresponding department or doctor. It can also help patients check their health insurance card and pay hospital fees.

According to Mr. Le Quoc Cuong, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Technology cum Head of the contest’s Organization Board, since the city wants AI to be the core technology in establishing the smart and innovative city model in 2030, the contest is supposed to be the gathering point of feasible solutions to be applied in the near future and to be honored in the upcoming HCMC Innovation Awards.

All submitted papers in the second category are divided into 3 groups and sent randomly to three 3-member judge teams. These judges will then enter the evaluation process at the address http://aichallenge.khoahoctre.com.vn/chamdetai and update the grade of each paper into the common form.

In September 12, the Judge Board had a meeting to finalize the list of 8 most outstanding candidates out of 39 for the last round.

These selected papers will have to prove their feasibility and practical values when applied into the reality in an offline interview and demo session to be held on September 20.

Associate Prof. Dr. Vu Hai Quan, Deputy Director of Vietnam National University – HCMC cum President of the second Judge Team, shared that the second category of the contest heavily focuses on the innovation aspect and the implementation capability of a solution. The eight chosen papers are in various fields of healthcare, agriculture, and communication, showing the wide applicability of AI in addressing current issues in life, and its significant role to megacities like HCMC.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Vien Hong