App on social security officially launched

VssID is available in both App Store and Google Play for iOS and Android platforms.

The app is a product in the digital transformation ecosystem of VSS. It provides users with utilities and necessary information like their participation time, social security history, social security code.

It can also update news related to current health and social insurance policies, social security agencies, suitable hospitals for health insurance card holder, locations to pay fees for social security and health insurance, a 24/7 support hotline .

In the ceremony, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke highly of VssID, saying that its appearance is a breakthrough in administrative procedure reform and IT implementation of VSS to better serve the public, greatly contributing to the process of establishing an e-government.

He added that VSS should offer more flexible insurance plans to suit the needs of various groups of people. Those plans should show fairness, helpfulness, and based on the principle of paying and receiving corresponding benefits.

Until now, the percentage of people taking part in social security has increased by over 1.3 times compared to 2015, accounting for nearly 33 percent of the national workforce. There has been a significant growth of people joining in health insurance from 76.5 percent in 2015 to around 91 percent in 2020.

Since more than 60 percent of the Vietnamese population are now using a smart device, VssID is expected to be widely and quickly popular in the community.

Taking part in the ceremony were 20,000 people from over 700 meeting stations in all provinces and cities in Vietnam.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Vien Hong