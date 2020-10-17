ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security to open on Oct 17

According to the organising board, the Vietnam Information Security Association (VISA), the first round, a new feature this year, will last for four consecutive hours.



Each participating university will choose up to three best teams to compete in the Qualifying Round, which is scheduled for October 31 and lasts eight hours.

Ten teams from Vietnam and six teams from other ASEAN member nations (one team each nation) are expected to rival at the final round slated for November 28.

In the eight-hour finale, contestants will be tested on their ability to counter-measure cyber-attacks against their opponents and to defend their own computer networks.

Grand Prize and Second Prize winners will receive certificates of merit from the Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training at an international workshop marking Vietnam’s information security day, which is expected to take place on December 2.

The contest is a Capture-The-Flag competition for students in the bloc to encourage them to study and cultivate practical and team-working skills. It aims at fostering cultural and academic exchange among information security students in ASEAN.