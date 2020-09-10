Binh Phuoc Province formally launches Intelligent Operation Center

The IOC of Binh Phuoc Province now can perform 10 administration functions, including monitoring socio-economic statistics of the province, the provincial authorities’ activities, public services, interactions with citizens, education, healthcare, and land use.

Chairman of Binh Phuoc Province People’s Committee Tran Tue Hien shared that IOC will become the core part in establishing an e-government in the province while being able to effectively provide necessary information to individuals and businesses.

The IOC is planning to formally introduce the app of Supper App Binh Phuoc Today, and another app to serve the authorities of different levels in receiving and processing residents’ feedbacks regarding public security, urban safety, public administration.

Meanwhile, local departments and industries in the province are requested to upload essential information onto IOC as soon as possible to maintain high interaction with residents and ensure quick response to their feedback.

