Biotechnology Techmart introduces promising products

The biotechnology Techmart officially opens today on the technology trading floor Techmart Daily (located at 79 Truong Dinh Street of District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City). It displays and sells 100 innovative technologies from 50 businesses, educational institutes, and research centers.

Certain prominent products in the Techmart this time are mesenchymal stem cell derived from umbilical cord (UC-SCI); mesenchymal stem cell derived from adipose (AD-SCI); Nano technology and quantum technology in producing nano-probiotics; RAPID’Chromogenic technology to detect, separate and count harmful microorganism in food and the environment.

In the framework of the event, there are 27 seminars about biotechnology.

This Techmart lasts until November 6.

Techmart is an annual event held by the Center for Statistics and Science & Technology Information (CESTI) to introduce results of scientific research to the public for implementation in commercial and manufacturing activities.

