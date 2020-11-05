Biotechnology Techmart introduces promising products

Certain prominent products in the Techmart this time are mesenchymal stem cell derived from umbilical cord (UC-SCI); mesenchymal stem cell derived from adipose (AD-SCI); Nano technology and quantum technology in producing nano-probiotics; RAPID’Chromogenic technology to detect, separate and count harmful microorganism in food and the environment.

In the framework of the event, there are 27 seminars about biotechnology.

This Techmart lasts until November 6.

Techmart is an annual event held by the Center for Statistics and Science & Technology Information (CESTI) to introduce results of scientific research to the public for implementation in commercial and manufacturing activities.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Thanh Tam