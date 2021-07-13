Camera system to scan documents piloted at Covid-19 checkpoints

Vehicle drivers are putting their documents into the tray for the camera to scan. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, when using this system, the functional force at each checkpoint do not need to directly touch the displayed documents but to look at the monitor to see their content clearly and safely.

The camera system has been installed at the outbreak checkpoint Phu Long Bridge (sited in District 12 of Ho Chi Minh City) connecting HCMC and Binh Duong Province. The installation is supposed to reduce direct contact between the functional units and drivers as well as decreasing the human resources needed here.

Since this is quite a new system, many vehicle drivers are not used to its operation. Therefore, the force on duty have to deliver detailed instruction on where to put documents; otherwise the system cannot scan them.

Lam Nguyen Hai Long shared that today, his organization continues to pilot the camera system and use AI to count the quantity of vehicles and people passing each checkpoint.

By Van Minh – Translated by Vien Hong