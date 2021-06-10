Centralized IT zone to be set up in Can Tho

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed a decision establishing a centralised information technology (IT) zone in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.



The Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee is assigned to set up a unit managing and devising operation regulations of the IT zone.

The zone, covering nearly 200,220 sq.m in Hung Thanh ward of Cai Rang district, will be invested by the Can Tho Development Investment Fund.Its functions and duties are stipulated in Article 4 of the Government’s Decree No. 154/2013/ND-CP dated November 8, 2013 on centralised IT zones.The central and local budgets will facilitate infrastructure investment and construction of the zone.The Can Tho People’s Committee is requested to work with relevant agencies in the implementation of the decision so as to ensure effective investment, construction and management of the city's centralised IT zone in line with legal regulations.