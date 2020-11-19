CMSC Data Exchange Platform formally launched

In the era of Industry 4.0, digital transformation is playing a critical role in various aspects from media, healthcare, to science. This process has become both an opportunity and a challenge for any nation and business.

Chairman of CMSC Nguyen Hoang Anh stressed that in order to boost performance among businesses in Vietnam, digital transformation is a must at present, and has to observe all content in Decision No.749/QD-TTg by the Prime Minister.

He added that CMSC will perform its responsibility to support enterprises in this process, especially regarding administration and task handling; to improve the quality of monitoring information and business performance evaluation; and to contribute to the establishment of an e-government in accordance with the E-government 2.0 Structure.

CMSC now has the role of preparing and then adopting suitable strategies, plans, and programs related to digital transformation for its member enterprises. Its 19 members are major corporations which are controlling important resources in the fields of agriculture, transport and logistics, energy harnessing, industrial manufacturing, finance, IT and telecoms. Therefore, it should be easier to begin the digital transformation process in these enterprises first to ensure the success of the national one.

In his speech, Mr. Pham Duc Long – Director General of VNPT – stated that the swift development of digital technologies has led to the forming of a digital economy with its specific principles. In the last few years, witnessing the significant growth of the digital economy in Vietnam, the Government and the Central Party has issued a range of policies to create a suitable legal corridor.

However, this growth displays an unbalance between different industries, different regions in the country, and even different business owners. Hence, state enterprises are assigned by the Government to become the guide for other private companies to enter the digital transformation process, in turn to boost the development of the Vietnamese digital economy.

CMSC’s Vice Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Canh pointed out the two main roles of enterprises in the national digital transformation process. Firstly, they should immediately carry out this process to display their guiding role. Secondly, all CMSC’s technological businesses must contribute to the digital transformation process in the Government and local authorities.

To fulfill these goals, member enterprises must be well-prepared as to proper digital infrastructure and capability; develop digital solutions in their own field and professional human resources. They are also recommended to become customer- and citizen-oriented so as to expand their market share, increase their revenues, and improve their performance.

In their business plan for next year and the period from 2021-2025, these businesses must include necessary steps to perform digital transformation, especially in the head quarters. A common platform, with shared databases and applications, should be developed to optimize investment and speed up the implementation of IT into operation activities of both CMSC and its members.

In the event, the CMSC Data Exchange Platform was formally introduced, co-developed by CMSC’s Information Center and VNPT. It is based on the model of a level-II specific data transfer network, and is directly linked with the Vietnam Data Exchange Platform.

Using this platform, CMSC’s 19 members are able to access the Document Management and 4-level Administrative Operation System nationwide.

The platform is especially helpful in file sending and receiving across CMSC’s agencies and member businesses, greatly reducing cost and saving time for administrative tasks. It can also become an excellent illustration of technology implementation to create a paperless office.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Thanh Tam