Conference on strategies to develop Vietnamese digital products launched in HCMC

In the era of Industry 4.0, the ICT industry has become one of the key contributors to the national GDP, accounting for around 7.55 percent in 2019 and an estimated 7.3 percent this year. When the COVID-19 pandemic is still on, this ICT industry has again proved its usefulness to the national economic development, with a forecast growth of 7.5 percent in 2020.

However, according to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam, Vietnam’s ICT industry still depends much on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) businesses. Therefore, it is time we adopted a new development strategy to reduce that dependence.

Additionally, Resolution No.50-NQ/TW, issued on August 20, 2019 by the Politburo, encourages investments of high-quality FDI companies, prioritizing hi-tech and digital projects that can be easily widespread in the community and can form a production chain.

More importantly, domestic ICT businesses are asked to pursue a ‘Make in Vietnam’ strategy to create a more independent ICT industry that can master all production stages from creating, designing, and finishing products. Any phases of high added value should be particularly focused.

“I hope that Vietnamese technological enterprises will gain more strategic breakthroughs in the digital transformation process, will be able to develop useful products to address current problems in the country, and will contribute to the general socio-economic growth in different regions of the nation, turning Vietnam into a developed country”, said Deputy Minister Tam.

In the conference and exhibition, major Vietnamese ICT organizations like Viettel, the Smart City Operation Center, Turb Co., and MISA displayed their products, aiming at boosting the digital transformation process in Vietnam.

Voicing his suggestion for the development of ‘Make in Vietnam’ IT products, Mr. Lam Nguyen Hai Long – Director of Quang Trung Software City (QTSC) – shared that his organization has successfully applied the model of using technologies in management tasks and forming a smart green software city.

He added that ‘Make in Vietnam’ products from QTSC can fully answers the needs of smart management models and his organization is always available for technology transfer processes, in hope of increasing the value of ICT in other regions of the country

By Ba Tan – Translated by Vien Hong