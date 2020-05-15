Contest for AI implementation launched in HCMC

Participants in this contest are individuals, groups, businesses, and organizations with innovation projects that implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) in production, trade, transport, finance, healthcare, education, agriculture, and social services.

The total value of all prizes comes to VND550 million (approx. US$23,560), including 3 first prizes of VND100 million ($4,280) each and 5 runner-up prizes of VND50 million ($2,140) each. Contestants will also be registered for training and consultation activities, as well as possible incubation programs worth VND200 million ($8,560) per project for a maximum of 3 months.

After this first time, the competition is expected to become an annual event to introduce more practical AI-driven projects to the community, contributing to the process to transform HCMC into a smart city.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam