Contest for Vietnamese startups kicked off

The contest is within the framework of ‘VietChallenge 2020’ (V3 Track), the global challenge event for Vietnamese startups.

Winners of this competition will receive the cash prize of up to US$50,000 together with the opportunity to work with domestic as well as international prestigious investors or funds.

Application is now opened until October 15 via https://v3.trekkrs.asia

Noticeably, the whole evaluation process of V3 Track will be carried out digitally on the platform of Trekkrs, the one successfully digitalizing the Southeast Asia venture investment ecosystem this July in the Meet Your Match event.

All candidates will go through the preliminary round, the consultation round, and the semi-final round to identify the 5 most outstanding teams for the final round on November 25.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Vien Hong