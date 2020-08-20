Contest on digital technology products launched

This is the first time a contest has been held to honor technological businesses and encourage them to create digital technology products to solve domestic issues, to boost the development of a digital government, economy, and society.

The Awards ‘Make-in-Vietnam Digital Technology Products 2020’ is an event in the ‘Forum to Promote Technological Businesses in Vietnam’ in order to introduce practical make-in-Vietnam digital products to the public.

“Along with a certificate and award cup, winners of this contest are allowed to use the logo ‘Make-in-Vietnam’ in their marketing and trading campaigns. MIC is going to support the development of winning products by introducing them to potential investment funds”, said Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung.

The contest has 5 categories of Best Digital Platform, Best Digital Product, Best Digital Solution, Best Solution for Lessening Digital Gap (between city and the countryside, the vulnerable, while limiting drawbacks of digital technology), and Potential Digital Product.

Companies of all industries that have an authorized business permit and own digital products which have been designed and created in Vietnam to address domestic issues are eligible for the contest.

The contest welcomes papers online from August 20, 2020 to October 20, 2020 at www.makeinvietnam.gov.vn

By Mai An – Translated by Vien Hong