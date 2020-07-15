Contest on technology implementation among students launched

This is the second time the contest has been organized to improve the ability of students in colleges and universities in the Northern region regarding researching and inventing automatic equipment to answer businesses’ practical demands.

Excellent devices will enter the online voting round and the final round, expected to be held in Hanoi in December 2020.

The first prize will receive VND30 million (US$ 1,300) while the two second prize and three third prize winners will be rewarded VND20 million ($865) and VND10 million ($432) each, respectively. There will also be a prize for the most favorite device via online voting.

The official Facebook page of the contest is at https://www.facebook.com/canonchietechcontest/

Last year, the contest attracted over 21 ideas and products from 10 technical universities.

By Ca Dao – Translated by Vien Hong