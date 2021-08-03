  1. Science/technology

Covid-19 information portal of HCMC DIC formally launched

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications (DIC) Lam Dinh Thang this morning announced that his department has just introduced its Covid-19 Information Portal at the address of https://covid19.hochiminhcity.gov.vn

Covid-19 information portal of HCMC DIC formally launched ảnh 1 The interface of the Covid-19 information portal by DIC

This is the portal that has updated information and reports collected from various reliable sources like the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the Health Ministry, the HCMC Health Department, HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC), and other state agencies.

This portal displays the latest status of the Covid-19 fight in HCMC, along with a day-by-day updated Covid-19 map for the city, the Covid-19 risk map, the chart for the green area expansion contest, the newest statistics on Covid-19 prevention.  

The portal also has information related to medical instructions, healthcare information, and the latest official dispatches of HCMC. Links to useful resources (looking up the status of Covid-19 patients, 1022 hotline, useful phone numbers of grassroots hospitals and clinics) are provided here as well.

It contains a feature of collecting feedbacks and suggestions from citizens for the combat against Covid-19.

By Minh Vuong – Translated by Thanh Tam

