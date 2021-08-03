Covid-19 information portal of HCMC DIC formally launched

The interface of the Covid-19 information portal by DIC

This is the portal that has updated information and reports collected from various reliable sources like the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the Health Ministry, the HCMC Health Department, HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC), and other state agencies.

This portal displays the latest status of the Covid-19 fight in HCMC, along with a day-by-day updated Covid-19 map for the city, the Covid-19 risk map, the chart for the green area expansion contest, the newest statistics on Covid-19 prevention.

The portal also has information related to medical instructions, healthcare information, and the latest official dispatches of HCMC. Links to useful resources (looking up the status of Covid-19 patients, 1022 hotline, useful phone numbers of grassroots hospitals and clinics) are provided here as well.

It contains a feature of collecting feedbacks and suggestions from citizens for the combat against Covid-19.

By Minh Vuong – Translated by Thanh Tam