Cyber safety authentication ecosystem formally launched



The cyber safety authentication ecosystem at the address of https://tinnhiemmang.vn is a co-work between NCSC and Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA).

This system is developed to answer the high demand of the community seeing that even though the cyberspace has brought about convenience to the public, it also possesses certain level of risk, leading to various scams lately.

This is because with such a huge amount of information that is changing so rapidly in the cyberspace, Internet users find it challenging to select correct products and services from prestigious organizations.

Statistics from NCSC reveal that in May 2021, there were 79,215 scam websites trying to steal property from Internet users in Vietnam.

Therefore, the cyber safety authentication ecosystem is born to help the authorities erase online scams and minimize the damage scale of cyber attacks so that people feel more confident using this convenient media channel.

This ecosystem, managed by NCSC, has the main functions of providing a blacklist of scam websites; listing trusted organizations, websites, devices, and systems; and checking the reputation of a certain organization, website, device, or system.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong