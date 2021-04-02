Digital award gives priority to digital products for sake of disabled people

The Vietnam Digital Communications Association launched the award yesterday. The award includes four categories including typical digital products, service and solutions; enterprises with good digitalization, state-owned organizations with good digitalization, digital products for the community benefits. Entries should be sent through website www.vda.com.vn no later than July, 2021. The award-giving ceremony will be held in October, 2021.

Also yesterday, the annual Innovation and Startup Awards 2021 (I-Star 2021) organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in coordination with eight departments and sectors was launched.

The award is divided into four categories for startup and innovation enterprises, innovative solutions, individuals and organizations greatly contributing to the community growth and outstanding media stories that had a great impact on the start-up community.

This year I-Star organizer will present 12 prizes including certificates of recognition, trophies and VND50 million (US$ 2,168 ) cash awards. Entries should be sent from now to August 31, 2021. The organizer will select winners with most votes for the final round. Names of winners will be publicized on www.doimoisangtao.vn/giaithuong2021 in September.





By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong