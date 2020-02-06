‘Digital Race 2019-2020’ attracting nearly 1,000 IT students

After the preliminary round, 16 most excellent teams were selected. In two months, these teams will be used to car models and optimal algorithm to fulfills the goals in the semi-final round, held in March 2020.

The 6 best teams from domestic universities will represent Vietnam to fight against international teams in the final round.

Winners of the contest will receive cash prizes of more than VND5.3 billion (approx. US$227,670). The champion will enjoy a trip to the US to experience the latest technologies in the field, besides the prize of nearly VND1.2 billion ($51,550).

‘Digital Race 2019-2020’ is co-held by FPT Group and Vietnam Television.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam