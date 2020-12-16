Digital transformation in education should begin with teaching activities

Commenting on the methods to achieve the aim of becoming a leading country in digital transformation in education worldwide Minister Phung Xuan Nha said that there must be a consistent national platform for all teachers and students to use conveniently.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung agreed that giving education a top priority in digital transformation is a wise decision to make breakthrough not only in the field but also in other industries.

Thanks to the current digital revolution, a new tool has appeared – a digital platform – to boost daily educational tasks of both teachers and learners as well as providing a better way for a complete renovation in the education field.

“I suggest that the Minister of Education and Training order an educational platform made by Vietnamese digital technology businesses since new technological breakthroughs have allowed them to create effective products in a shorter time compared to the past”, said Minister Hung.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung, who directly participated in preparing the national digital transformation program, shared that this process in education should begin with teaching and learning activities. This means both a renovation in awareness and an establishment of a new digital learning environment using digital studying materials.

To be successful, two following aspects should be strongly focused:

_ Promoting the forming and development of the Edtech ecosystem, which require the active aid from the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET)

_ Boosting the digital transformation process in management tasks of all levels in the education system.

The Ministry has officially finished building the database of 53,000 preschools and high schools, including information on more than 1.4 million teachers and nearly 23 million students.

“If exploiting this database wisely, we are able to create an EdTech ecosystem in Vietnam. In particular, MoET can open a fair and innovative playground like an app store just for the educational field. IT businesses will use this playground to approach the lucrative market with over 20 million people and 53,000 educational institutes”, commented Deputy Minister Dung.

IT Experts also support this idea, saying that digital transformation in education must try to promote the EdTech ecosystem.

Being one of the leaders in IT solution and service development, VNPT has so far created more than 20 products for its smart educational ecosystem named vnEdu4.0. These products serve the demands of educational managers, teachers, and students. vnEdu4.0 has been used in over 29,000 educational institutes nationwide.

“VNPT’s solution deliver a helpful tool for learners in remote areas to access updated knowledge, which is hardly achieved by a traditional way”, shared President of VNPT Pham Duc Long.

He also mentioned the necessity of creating a database for the educational field in order to build the learning autonomy skill among Vietnamese students and to increase the computer literacy level among teachers. Clear regulations related to online learning and testing, as well as a criteria set to assess digital skills, must also be introduced to promote online studying, he added.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong