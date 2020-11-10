Digital transformation process in HCMC closely linked with innovation

In the visit, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong voiced his suggestion that the HCMC Department of Science and Technology should launch more activities to support businesses displaying products in this space while propagandizing this valuable site to the general public for experiment.

He added that this Department needs to devise a plan to expand the space and host attractive programs to further introduce the usefulness of the digital transformation process to the community.

“Digital transformation must closely connect to innovation, so that science-technology can become the direct tool for socio-economic growth in the near future”, said Chairman Phong.

Finally, the Chairman asked that Viettel contribute to the digital transformation process in HCMC, particularly regarding developing the digital infrastructure.

The space for innovation and experiment of digital transformation has sections for businesses to display their own products to serve the digital transformation process of the city like 5G devices, smart traffic, smart healthcare, social network monitoring system.

The space is supposed to become an ideal place for technological businesses to find potential clients as well as seeking research-related cooperation in order to help HCMC transform into a smart city.

It also offers the public a chance to experiment cutting edge digital products in a promising e-government and smart urban area.

The space welcomes businesses and the general public free of charge until this November 12.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam