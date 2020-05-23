Digitalization via domestic cloud computing platform promoted in Vietnam

In his speech in the event, Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung insisted that it is critical for Vietnam to create necessary infrastructure and master the platforms for the digitalization process in each field and industry.

Having a large population of around 100 million citizens, Vietnam is a lucrative market regarding cloud computing services. There is an increasing demand on such platforms as distance learning, distance health check, teleworking, video conference, e-paper, cyber security, and hence the need for cloud storage.

The Minister added that it is unwise to rely on foreign cloud storage services for saving and retrieving all data of the Vietnamese digital economy.

Since Vietnam is one of the earliest in the world to introduce technological criteria and standards for cloud computing infrastructure, it is expected that more and more domestic enterprises could make good use of this advantage to let these facilities become the vital factor in the digital infrastructure and promote the development of the national digital economy.

According to Minister Hung, this introduction of the cloud computing infrastructure is the preparation for the launch of the new project ‘National Digitalization Process’, to be signed by the Prime Minister in the near future.

Statistics reveal that the revenues of the domestic cloud computing services reach around US$200 million, with an annual growth rate of over 30 percent. However, Vietnamese firms only account for 20 percent of the market share. Therefore, mastering cloud computing platforms is the key for many important future projects and plans of the country.

At the moment, Vietnam owns about 27 data centers with 270,000 servers, operated by 11 domestic enterprises. Services run by these companies satisfy all proposed criteria and offer a very competitive price.

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung expressed his confidence that these Vietnamese firms are able to perfect their technologies and ensure cyber security, so that ‘Make in Vietnam’ products can live up to their name.

Mr. Nguyen Trung Chinh, President of CMC Corporation, shared that cloud computing facilities are one of the vital parts in the digital infrastructure to contribute to the success in digitalization and e-government establishment.

However, since a single company cannot compete with international giants of the field, a collaboration like the newly formed Cloud Computing Alliance, under the support of the Ministry of Information and Communications, can make a difference.

Four major Vietnamese cloud computing businesses, namely Viettel CHT Co. Ltd., VNG Cloud, CMC Corporation, VCCorp., took part in the launching ceremony. They also agreed to participate in a 20-percent discount campaign, along with 7 other domestic companies of the field, for new clients using cloud computing services in the duration of 2 months from May 22 to July 22. This program aims at stimulating the market, boosting economic development, and support businesses as well as organizations in their digitalization processes.

The four mentioned enterprises promised to continuously invest in research to fully master cloud computing technology, satisfy all Vietnamese and international criteria, and develop new services based on the Vietnamese cloud computing platform.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong