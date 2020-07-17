District 10 formally launches operation center for public security

Chairman of District 10 People’s Committee Vu Anh Khoa presented the aim of the Operation Center for Public Security: monitor the security status of public areas, state offices, foreign diplomatic offices, and hot spots in the district. The Center is supposed to ensure safety and prevent possible social problems, timely handle traffic issues at the same time.

After the launch of the center, a system of monitoring cameras is installed in two main stages.

In the first one, terminal-related technologies and connection infrastructure are prepared, along with the construction of a facility in the Center to administrate all cameras.

Until now, District 10 has set up 45 new cameras in key locations and integrated 345 existing ones managed by the Public Security Offices of 15 wards. This allows the extract of images based on specific area or address when needed.

Statistics reveal that last year, those 345 cameras helped the police effectively handle 26 criminal offenses, 6 robberies, 17 thefts, 26 subjects carrying out illegally activities, and 162 cases of traffic law breaking.

In the second stage, AI will be implemented to automatically monitor the security status and to timely deliver warnings to those in need.

At that time, District 10 is planning to install another 62 cameras in major streets, apply solutions to analyze data retrieved from cameras to identify possible problems (such as unwanted crowds, traffic congestions, explosion), and monitor the whole district via a digital map to distribute warnings to police officers on duty as well as the Head Office.

Chairman Vu Anh Khoa shared that in the upcoming time, images collected to the Center will be sent to the People’s Committee of District 10 and then shared to all 15 wards to serve the administration task of state offices there.

Participating in the event was Chairman of District 10 People’s Council Phan Van Thoai.

By Ai Chan – Translated by Vien Hong