E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation

According to Mr. Nguyen Phu Tien, Deputy Director General of the Authority of Information Technology Application (under MIC), to answer the request by the Government in Resolution No.01 (issued on January 1, 2020) about e-government forming, MIC has already finished the draft for e-government development strategies.

The draft states that an e-government must become a pillar in the new socio-economic model in that it will closely connect with both the digital economy and society so as to customize services to the needs of each individual, business.

Therefore, this e-government needs to strongly link to digital transformation and smart city establishment and ensure cyber security as well as national digital sovereignty.

In other words, all activities of state offices must be digitalized; these offices will use suitable digital technologies and database to make sensible decisions on society management, with a clear focus on citizens and businesses; transparency in administrative procedures and citizen participation in state activities must be increased; digital culture and habits should be formed; a harmony between united and divided models must exist; and the architecture frame of the Vietnamese e-government must be strictly observed.

Certain major goals of this strategy until 2025 include 100 percent of online public services having the 1-time identification feature and online payment; an administrative procedure being done completely online, except those which legally require real presence of subjects; 100 percent of national databases (land use, population, business registration, finance, insurance) becoming the foundation for e-government development via there common sharing nationwide; 80 percent of state offices providing open data to offer timely public services to the public; 50 percent of examination activities by state units being done in the digital environment.

The draft also mentions the development of an e-government has a mutual effect on the growth of domestic digital technology enterprises. These companies should master open platforms to serve the new e-government via administrative service provision.

Representatives of Viettel Solutions, VNPT-IT, VietnamPost, FPT IS, CMC, Vietnam Association for Information Processing, Vietnam Digital Communications Association, Vietnam Free Open Source Software Association (VFOSSA), and related IT associations agreed that it is necessary to build a suitable e-government development strategy that corresponds to the global tendency and connects with smart city establishment, digital transformation process.

Chairman of VFOSSA Nguyen Hong Quang praised the draft for its detailed direction on forming an e-government towards a digital version later, a great contribution to improving management tasks of the Government in Industry 4.0.

Secretary General of Vietnam Association for Information Processing confirmed the importance of this strategy draft, saying that it has clearly displayed the active role of digital technology enterprises in e-government development via breakthrough details like assigning them to the tasks that were formerly done solely by state offices.

He hoped that this draft will soon be perfected for implementation so that Vietnam can change from a traditional environment of applying IT to a digital one in order to form a digital nation in the near future.

By Tran Luu – Translated by Thanh Tam