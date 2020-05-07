E-marketplace for technological products proves effective in Covid-19 period

The e-marketplace, which can be accessed at the address of http://dichvusotphcm.vn/, was jointly developed by members of HCMC Computer Association (HCA) in five days under the instruction of HCMC Department of Information and Communications.

It follows the format of B2B2C2C (business to business, business to consumer, consumer to consumer) with many solutions from giant technological firms in HCMC to answer the demands of teleworking, digitalization, resources administration systems.

This transaction floor offers an effective search function by field and goods; highly secured comment, message posting and direct contact; online payment; and multimedia entertainment.

Buyers can visit this online floor to order technological solutions or software for digitalization processes and management. Developers can provide further consultation based on these details before delivering final products.

At the moment, the e-marketplace prioritizes introducing ICT products of businesses located in HCMC free of charge. These products have passed HCA’s evaluation and screening to ensure quality.

HCA also asked its members to present useful solutions and services for the sensitive Covid-19 period to satisfy the market’s demands on teleworking. Other existing products will be introduced later.

According to Deputy Director of HCMC Department of Information and Communications Le Quoc Cuong, this e-marketplace for ICT items in HCMC can considerably support businesses in the time of nationwide social distance to fight against Covid-19.

After 3 months running, the electronic transaction floor will be evaluated by HCA and participating firms to optimize operation.

Only after a week of launching (from April 21 to 26, 2020), this e-marketplace was able to attract 345 follows, 715 visits, and more than 30,000 engagement counts. 53 ICT enterprises in HCMC have actively joined the floor to introduce nearly 110 solutions, services, and products, along with around 170 marketing articles. This proves that the e-marketplace has become a strong connection between businesses and end-users.

General Secretary of HCA Vu Anh Tuan shared that his organization will continue to upgrade this marketplace after considering suggestions from both its developers and users.

Deputy Director Le Quoc Cuong commented that one possible development direction of this ICT e-marketplace is to cooperate with industry and trade organizations to better deliver products to small- and medium-scaled companies as well as individual business households, which is particularly promising.

The ICT electronic transaction floor is for all enterprises, individual business households, and shops located in HCMC. Interested people can visit the website at http://dichvusotphcm.vn/ to follow instruction and create a new account for uploading necessary product, trading, promotion information.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam