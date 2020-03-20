Fake notice about Covid-19 released on Internet

Accordingly, via an email, cyber criminals have attached their malware in a document file named “Chi Thi cua Thu tuong nguyen xuan phuc.lnk”. This file fakes a notice from the Prime Minister regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

When email readers download this attachment and open it on their own computer, the malware (only works under Windows operation system) is activated. It will then connect this infected computer to its server to continue downloading other pieces of malware, along with controlling commands from cyber criminals in order to steal the victim’s sensitive data.

The malware also self-spreads to other computers related to the infected one.

The Ministry of Public Security advises that Internet users be more cautious not to click on any untrustworthy links or any files with unclear origin.

In case people have accidentally opened these dangerous links, they must terminate their Internet connection at once and contact the administration staff for proper handling of the issue.

By Gia Khanh – Translated by Vien Hong