Female lecturer, scientists win Kovalevskaya Award 2020

The Vietnam Women’s Union organized a ceremony to give the Kovalevskaia award 2020 with the participation of Associate professor Nguyen Thi Doan, former Vice President, chairwoman of the Kovalevskaia Award Committee.



For individual category, Associate Professor Truong Thanh Huong, lecturer of Cardiovascular Faculty of the Hanoi-based Medical University won the award. Lecturer, associate professor Truong Thanh Huong has made great achievement in researches with the outstanding one being her research “Building an inherited gene mutation causing high levels of blood cholesterol”.

Moreover, she has proposed management models of illness in Vietnam. Her research of an inherited gene mutation causing high levels of blood cholesterol was certified by the Ministry of Science and Technology and transferred to medical facilities for application in taking care of nearly 500,000 Vietnamese people suffering hereditary blood cholesterol.



For team category, female scientists of the Institute of Natural Product Chemistry under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology won the award. They have made research on biologically-active compounds with natural origins for application into real life to better human health.

A group of researchers led by associate professors Ngo Kim Chi and Le Thi Phuong Quynh have made the project “Level and measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions in production of coffee in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak", which also won the award.

The Kovalevskaya Award was named after the Russian mathematician Sofia Kovalevskaya. The award, the first national award for female scientists, started to be presented in Vietnam in 1986.

The prestigious annual award is given to organizations and individuals who are female scientists and have excellent achievements in research and applying science into life, bringing benefits in different fields including economy, society and culture.

Since 1986, the award has been presented to 19 organizations and 48 individuals in various fields such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, agriculture, medicine and information technology.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan