Festival for IT and AI businesses launched in HCMC

In the past few years, HCMC has released several policies to promote the development of AI ecosystems like establishing the digital, computing, and database infrastructure; improving the quality of the human resources; and encouraging the implementation of AI in economic growth.

Since 2017, AI has become one irreplaceable factor in the project ‘Transforming HCMC into a Smart Urban Area from 2017-2020, with a Vision to 2025’. Noticeably, this December, the municipal authorities are going to introduce the program to research and develop AI applications for Industry 4.0 in HCMC, expected to become the key in the success of the mentioned project.

In his opening speech, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said that this event is to review the current status as well as challenges in applying AI and digital transformation in HCMC. From those analyses, feasible solutions are proposed in order to increase competitiveness of IT enterprises sited in the city.

“Along with perfecting the AI ecosystem, HCMC especially pays attention to the digital transformation process. The city’s leaders have gradually integrated many administrative services and digitalized databases in its digital government to better serve its residents and businesses. To form a digital economy, HCMC has focused on 10 key fields of healthcare, education, transportation, banking and finance, tourism, agriculture, logistics, environment, energy, and human resources training”, said the Vice Chairman.

In this event, HCMC People’s Committee also announced its decision to form the Consultation Council for the program ‘Research and Develop AI Applications in HCMC from 2020-2030”. This council has 18 members who are both domestic and international experts and leading scientists in the AI field, chaired by Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc. The vice chairmen are Director of the HCMC Department of Science & Technology Nguyen Viet Dung and Deputy Director of Vietnam National University – HCMC Vu Hai Quan.

Associate Prof. Dr. Vu Hai Quan suggested that the municipal authorities assigned Vietnam National University – HCMC to prepare a detailed plan to create a network of AI research centers and finish the mechanism to order international-leveled human resources in the field from educational institutes.

The city leaders are recommended to develop suitable supporting policies for the release of AI products made by state and private businesses.

In the framework of the festival, Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong directed the meeting between the city leaders and outstanding AI students.

The meeting collected useful suggestions of IT students specialized in AI about how to more effectively promote AI activities in the city.

Politburo member and head of HCMC National Assembly deputies delegation Nguyen Thien Nhan presented future directions for AI programs in HCMC after summarizing the status of current projects related to smart city establishment, AI, and the digital transformation process.

He expressed his happiness and high hope for a better future, witnessing students and businesses receiving awards of this year’s HCMC AI contest. He expected that the contest next year would attract even more participants to create more useful products for the community.

The contest, launched in June 2020, received papers from 217 teams in category 1 – AI-Challenge – and category 2 – AI-Solution.

The winner of the first category is the student team (namely Le Minh Quan, Nguyen Ho Thang Long, Nguyen Dinh Hoang Phuc, Ly Vinh Loi, and Nguyen Anh Minh) from HCMC University of Science with the topic ‘AI and Smart Traffic’. In the second category, the winning prize belongs to the solution Beetle Bot by the research team from AIOZ Vietnam Co. Ltd (consisting of Tran Duy Quang, Nguyen Quang Anh, and Duong Duy Chien).

