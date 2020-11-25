Final round of ‘Innovation in Hi-tech Agriculture 2020’ kicked off

Since the first time in 2017, the event ‘Implementing High Technologies for Innovation in Agriculture’ has been held each year by AHBI and the HCMC Department of Science and Technology to seek novel ideas, especially among startups, in applying advanced technologies in agricultural activities.

All participants in this year’s contest aim at addressing social, economic, environmental issues at the moment in HCMC in order to boost the development of smart agriculture in the city, as well as promoting the startup spirit among the young here.

The contest also hopes to find potential products for commercialization, to form promising hi-tech agricultural startups, and to increase connections among social resources for hi-tech agriculture.

After 5 months, over 70 papers were collected, and 25 most outstanding ones were chosen to enter the semi-final round, where contestants needed to present the feasibility and economic value of their projects.

The 10 best projects were then allowed to enter the final round, where they would present their detailed business plan and answer questions from the judge board.

This contest has the first prize of VND30 million (approx. US$1,300), the second prize of VND20 million ($867), 2 third prizes of VND10 million each ($433), and 3 consolidation prizes of VND5 million each ($217).

Winning projects will also have a chance to take part in either AHBI’s incubation program or the supporting program for innovative startups of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology.

By D.L – Translated by Vien Hong