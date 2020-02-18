First international conference on magnetic field held in Vietnam

The conference aimed at creating an open space for scientists to present and then discuss their latest research results as well as recent progress in various research areas of cosmology, closely related by magnetic fields.

The event was also to provide young researchers with a comprehensive picture about global research status and the potential of cosmology’s sub-fields.

In the conference, experts and scientists focused on clarifying the latest research on universe observation possibilities in this new era which may alter current understanding of human beings about the universe.

According to Prof. Tran Thanh Van, Chairman of Rencontres du Vietnam, this scientific event belongs to the conference series ‘16th Rencontres du Vietnam’. It attracted the participation of eight renowned experts in the field of cosmology from famous universities in France, Brazil, the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Canada, and Vietnam, along with nearly 100 scientists from 25 nations.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Thanh Tam, Huyen Huong