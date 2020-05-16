First local online meeting platform launched

The platform can cater to 100 people in a meeting for 24 consecutive hours. It will be regularly updated and provided free to the public nationwide.



Speaking at the launch ceremony, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung said the platform was completed within the 20 days of social distancing and is a useful tool as social gatherings remain limited to prevent COVID-19.

The creation of Zavi proves the rapid advancement of Vietnamese IT staff, he said.

Hung then chaired the first online meeting using Zavi, with the Departments of Information and Communications of Ha Giang and Quang Ninh provinces to discuss the Bluezone application.

VNA