First Vietnamese 4D digital map released

Map4D is the first and only 2D, 3D, and 4D digital map which is totally developed by the Vietnamese.

Besides the display of objects in thee dimensions, Map4D allows users to interact with these objects and see their changes through time (from the past to the present and an estimate for the future).

It integrates advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning.

Winning the second prize in the contest Viet Solutions 2020 (to seek practical solutions the national digital transformation process), Map4D is now ready for the digitalization of smart urban areas.

Certain prominent features of Map4D include domestic development and monitoring, high security (its database is stored all in Vietnam), 4D display (the time dimension along with the three usual ones), integration of cutting edge technologies for both the web-based and app versions.

The owner of Map4D – IOTLink – is ready to provide Application Programming Interface and Software Development Kit Consoles for the development of useful applications such as vehicle booking, logistics services, e-commerce, and real estate information provision on Map4D platform.

Therefore, Map4D can be widely used in many fields like e-commerce, tourism, construction, natural resources and environment, urban management, agriculture, transport.

It can also provide useful information for activity optimization in digital transformation processes, smart urban area establishment, logistics services, state management and planning, and trading of domestic businesses.

Map4D is supported by the Ministry of Information and Communications to boost a comprehensive digital transformation nationwide in both economic and societal fields.

Director General of IOTLink shared that in the past 8 years, his company has experienced different kinds of trouble developing the software. The new challenge at the moment is how to best use it to effectively serve the digital transformation processes of the Government, businesses, and the community.

To this end, IOTLink has formed cooperation with giant corporations in Vietnam like the telecoms companies of Viettel and VNPost, the logistics business of Ahamove, the Center for Applied GIS of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMGIS), Quang Trung Software City (QTSC).

