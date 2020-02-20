Free access to Covid-19 research and treatment methods provided

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long stated that his ministry wholeheartedly supports all research programs related to Covid-19 carried out by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Ministry of Health has asked the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology to provide necessary material and means for scientists and research teams in producing a quick test kit for this disease.

The research project ‘Developing a Kit Using Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and real-time RT-PCR to Identify the Novel Corona’ co-run by the Vietnam Military Medical University and Viet A Corporation should have delivered its result at the beginning of this week. Sadly, until yesterday, no positive information about the success was announced.

Meanwhile, in Hanoi, Vingroup Innovation Foundation today is signing an agreement to sponsor a national scientific project to combat Covid-19. The provided fund of VND20 billion (approx. US$861,460) is considered a practical action to answer the call of the government about socializing scientific-technological research projects. It is also an essential step to cooperate with the whole country in fighting against this serious disease.

The role of the National Agency for Science and Technology Information (NASATI - a member of the Ministry of Science-Technology) in this fierce combat is quite prominent in that it finds and introduces international articles about Covid-19 in a timely manner, formally published or not. In the first 10 days of this February, there have been nearly 80 articles on this issue publicly introduced in global scientific journals of Elsevier Publisher and Springer Nature Publishers.

In addition, NASATI also bought access right to the medical e-journal pack of ScienceDirect Publisher, including around 800 journals with high impact-factor; the medical and medicine e-journal pack of Springer Nature Publisher, including 3,000 e-books on medicine. The Vietnamese medical community are offered free access to these materials in order to boost their research on treatment methods for Covid-19.

To have a free account to read these books, scientists and health officers can contact NASATI via the telephone number 024.39349928 or email address bandoc@vista.gov.vn

By Tran Luu – Translated by Vien Hong