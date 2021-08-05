GIS technology used in HCMC to combat against Covid-19

Covid-19 outbreak control in Thu Duc City via a GIS map

In the meeting, two pieces of GIS-related software were presented and will be run in the 11 districts of 4, 6, 12, Binh Thanh, Tan Binh, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, Binh Chanh, Can Gio, Cu Chi, and Nha Be.



The Center for Applied GIS of HCMC (HCMGIS) will aid in the installation process and training sessions so that the software mentioned will be run smoothly in the Covid-19 fight.

Before this, Thu Duc City has already launched two applications named Thu Duc Covid (implementing GIS in managing Covid-19 outbreak) and Thu Duc Shopping (implementing GIS to help residents do their online shopping). They have proved absolutely useful in the current situation of the city.

Thu Duc Covid has the main features of Covid-19 map, Covid-19 case management, space analysis, data layer management, statistics collection and report preparation.

The software’s analysis tools allow the evaluation of positive cases, suspected cases, infected people in the same household, Covid-19 progress, as well as prepare reports to send to state leaders of all levels via emails.

The data layer map help to clearly display the border of neighborhoods, wards, centralized quarantine wards, Covid-19 treatment sites, along with updated statistics for daily evaluation of the current Covid-19 status and the possible spreading.

Thu Duc Shopping is developed to aid dwellers in their online shopping. It can update information about stores and supermarkets selling essential goods, about the available merchandise there. It can also show the optimal route to reach those vendors.

One remarkable feature of the software is the display of gathering points for relief items to help the poor easily obtain necessary stuff for their daily activities.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology Chu Van Hai shared that her department hopes to support all districts to implement more scientific-technological products, models in the combat against Covid-19.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam