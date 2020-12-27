Hack4Growth-Covid Endgame contest names winners

According to Director of AVSE Global Nguyen Thi Hai Thanh, head of the organising board, the contest was launched at the end of 2019, and attracted over 200 projects developed by Vietnamese citizens who are living and working in 15 countries worldwide.

The project “Egreen-Biogas power development to reduce emissions and respond to climate change” by Hoang Anh, Nguyen Duc Khanh, Pham Duc Tho, Nguyen Cam Van and Trinh Van Cuong from the Hanoi University of Science and Technology won the first prize with US$10,000.

Mai The Dung from Da Nang University of Technology and Nguyen Dinh Thien Phuc from the University of Science- Ho Chi Minh City National University bagged US$7,000 with the project “Agrifood – image-based plant disease detection”.

Meanwhile, the third prize went to project “MMM- Internet of Things solution helps prevent loss of water, power and gas while forecasting future demand and shortage possibilities”. The project was developed by Nguyen Thanh Cong, Khuat Ba Ha and Tran Ky Quang from LC Vietnam Technology Company Limited, Nguyen Van Dung from Hanoi Vocational College of High Technology, and Do Trong Tuan from Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

The contest also honoured the most popular team, team with the best creative idea, team that makes the best progress, and team with largest social influence.

Hack4growth – Covid Engame, sponsored by the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, aims to build an innovation ecosystem that serves the nation’s sustainable development as well as affirm “Make in Vietnam” brands in the international playground.

Particularly, amidst formidable challenges caused by COVID-19, the contest is expected to promote connection between investors, enterprises and inventors so as to seek measures for the nation to overcome difficulties.

