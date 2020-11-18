Hanoi to host Vietnam Venture Summit 2020

Themed "Going Digital" the event is anticipated to attract the participation of between 800 and 1,000 delegates, including leaders of various ministries, universities, and research institutes nationwide.



The event is expected to see approximately 50 foreign speakers.

It will also see the participation of an array of famous ventures, such as Golden Gate Ventures, Softbank Venture, Sequoia, ADB Venture, and Quiming Venture.

Furthermore, representatives of renowned corporations will participate in the event, including VNG, Grab Vietnam, MoMo, GoJek, VNPay, Tiki, and Sendo.

Ahead of the function, a series of workshops will be held from November 18 to November 20 in an effort to explore the various themes of reimagining ASEAN’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic and social commerce both nationally and in ASEAN.

During the main summit slated for November 25, delegates will discuss their perspectives on the startup and investor landscape, edtech startups, fintech, payments, and logistics in ASEAN.

To boost the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation, Vietnam Venture Summit was first launched in 2019 with the support of the Ministry of Planning and Investment and Golden Gate Ventures. The summit became the country’s first ecosystem event that involved key stakeholders, such as policy-makers, global investors, founders, and corporates from across the region.