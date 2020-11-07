HCMC boosts training of high-quality human resources

Accordingly, both partners will cooperate in the three main programs of developing scientific-technological potentials, training high-quality human resources for key industries, and promoting innovative startups.

In the event, Associate Prof. Dr. Huynh Thanh Dat – Director of VNU-HCMC – shared that his organization is identified as one of the national ‘knowledge centers’, with 27 units for training and research conducting and 8 members.

At the moment, VNU-HCMC has over 69,000 students of all levels and more than 1,300 doctorates, 400 professors. It is one perfect place for human resources training for various fields.

Mr. Nguyen Anh Thi – Head of the Management Board of SHTP – introduced his organization’s strengths. SHTP is one of the three national hi-tech parks and is able to offer a suitable environment for hi-tech businesses, greatly boosting economic structure transfer in the local area and the region. It is a place to nurture novel scientific-technological ideas.

The strengths of both partners make them ideal choices for high-quality human resources training to serve the market’s demands in HCMC. It is expected that this cooperation will also promote the commercialization of research results of both partners for the sake of national development.

