HCMC cooperates with VNPT to establish digital infrastructure, platforms

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong is working with representatives of state departments and leaders of VNPT. (Photo: VGP) Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said that HCMC aims to be the national leader in digital transformation. Therefore, after announcing its specific digital transformation project, the city has established a shared database center, sited in Quang Trung Software City.



HCMC plans to develop Thu Duc City into a highly interactive innovative urban area, so it has already hosted various international contests to collect feasible ideas.

However, the awareness of the residents in HCMC about digital transformation is still not satisfactorily high. As a result, the HCMC Department of Information and Communications (HCMC-DIC) is asked to prepare a handbook on this matter to improve the situation.

As predicted in the 14th National Party’s Congress and 11th HCMC Party’s Congress, the digital economy in 2025 will account for 20 percent of the national GDP and 25 percent of the city’s GRDP, Chairman Phong asked that specific criteria for digital transformation and economic models to undergo this process must be introduced soon.

Finally, the Chairman insisted that there are 4 tasks to be immediately carried out:

· HCMC-DIC prepares a preliminary report on the performance of its cooperation with VNPT, along with the plan for the upcoming time.

· HCMC-DIC works with VNPT to create a detailed digital transformation program for Thu Duc City. This program will be piloted first, followed by a bidding process.

· HCMC and VNPT collaborate to establish necessary digital infrastructure and platforms.

· VNPT is approved to use its product – OneGov – the digital transformation process in HCMC

Having much experience in digital transformation in several fields of healthcare, education, environment, intelligent operation center building, VNPT is trusted by the municipal authorities to carry out digital transformation projects in HCMC.

It has proposed to pilot the use of OneGov to connect databases of many fields like healthcare, education, and environment in Thu Duc City before formally introduce the platform for the whole city.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Huong Vuong