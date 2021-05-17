HCMC DoIC delivers all level-4 public services online



Accordingly, DoIC encourages citizens and businesses to apply for public services under its management online, including submitting necessary documents, paying fees, receiving results, at one of the two websites: dichvucong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn or dichvucong.ict-hcm.gov.vn

In total, there will be 45 public services to be delivered online, in the four fields of broadcasting and e-information, journalism, printing and publishing, postal and delivery.

Any people registering for an online level-4 public service procedure must follow these 5 steps:

1. Signing up and submitting necessary documents online at the address of dichvucong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn or dichvucong.ict-hcm.gov.vn

2. Waiting for those papers to be checked and received by DoIC in accordance with regulations. An email or SMS will then be sent, along with a QR code of the case, to confirm the successful receipt of those documents. If there is a need for more related papers, instructions will be sent so that the procedure can be completed as regulated

3. Monitoring the status of the process via the sent QR code to ensure transparency

4. Paying any possible fee online, which is announced via an SMS or email

5. Receiving the expected result via the registered email or on the information portal of DoIC

If there is any question, citizens can contact the hotline of DoIC at (028)35202323 – ext 301 for further instruction.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Vien Hong